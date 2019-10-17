Constituent rep for Sen. Fischer to be in Custer, Dawson Counties
Thursday, October 17, 2019
WASHINGTON, D.C.
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced today (10/17/19) that her staff will hold local office hours in Custer and Dawson counties on Wednesday, Oct. 30. These office hours serve as a convenient opportunity for constituents to meet personally with Senator Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level.
Josh Jelden, Senator Fischer’s central Nebraska constituent services and outreach representative, will hold local office hours at the times and locations below:
Wednesday, Oct.30, 2019
Custer County - Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce
424 South 8th Avenue
Broken Bow, NE 68822
10-11 a.m. CT
Dawson County - Wilson Public Library
910 Meridian Avenue
Cozad, NE 69130
1– 2 p.m. CT
Category: