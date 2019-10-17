Constituent rep for Sen. Fischer to be in Custer, Dawson Counties

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced today (10/17/19) that her staff will hold local office hours in Custer and Dawson counties on Wednesday, Oct. 30. These office hours serve as a convenient opportunity for constituents to meet personally with Senator Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level.

Josh Jelden, Senator Fischer’s central Nebraska constituent services and outreach representative, will hold local office hours at the times and locations below:

Wednesday, Oct.30, 2019

Custer County - Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce

424 South 8th Avenue

Broken Bow, NE 68822

10-11 a.m. CT

Dawson County - Wilson Public Library

910 Meridian Avenue

Cozad, NE 69130

1– 2 p.m. CT