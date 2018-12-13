Correction: BBPS Superintendent offered two year contact, base pay with incentives

The Broken Bow School Board approved the offering of a two year contract for Superintendent Darren Tobey at this evening's regular board meeting.

The contract offers $155,000 base pay per year for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.

There are two annual $10,000 incentive bonuses tied to the contract, one academic and one financial. The academic goal is to increase the number of student proficient in MAPS testing; the financial bonus will be paid if audited total disbursements are decreased to meet a number set by the board.

Tobey was hired in March, 2018 with a contract for the 2018-2019 school year with an annual salary of $145,000 plus benefits and $4,000 for moving expenses.

Read more about it and the other items on the board's agenda in the Dec. 20, 2018 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Note: This online article has been corrected to the contract being offered. The original online article said the contract was approved. Approval of the contract will be scheduled for a future board meeting.