CORRECTION: One hundred precent of PTA donations goes to education

A correction is needed in the article on the PTA donation in the May 3, 2018 issue of the Custer County Chief reporting that the Broken Bow PTA donated $15,000 plus five grants to North Park Elementary School.

The sentence in the article should read "Jonas emphasized that one hundred percent of the PTAs donations goes towards student education."

The word "hundred" was inadvertently omitted from the printed article.

The Chief apologies for the error.