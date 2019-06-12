Corvettes to come through Broken Bow Thursday

Wednesday, June 12, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE

Corvettes of all colors and years will be making their way through Broken Bow about 9 a.m. Thursday, June 13.

According to Ken Graus of Lexington, a member of the Archway Corvette Club, about 15 Corvettes and their drivers and passengers will be at Trotter's in west Broken Bow about 9 a.m. for a short break. They are traveling north on Hwy 21 from Lexington, stopping in Broken Bow and then continuing on to the Black Hills via Valentine.

