Corvettes to come through Broken Bow Thursday

Corvettes of all colors and years will be making their way through Broken Bow about 9 a.m. Thursday, June 13.

According to Ken Graus of Lexington, a member of the Archway Corvette Club, about 15 Corvettes and their drivers and passengers will be at Trotter's in west Broken Bow about 9 a.m. for a short break. They are traveling north on Hwy 21 from Lexington, stopping in Broken Bow and then continuing on to the Black Hills via Valentine.