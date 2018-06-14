Country Partners donate to Merna, Anselmo fire departmets

Country Partners Cooperative made donations to the Merna Fire Department June 18 and the Anselmo Fire Department June 27.

According to Trista Newcomb, Executive Assistant for Country Partners, they are making donations to all fire departments in their regions, a total of 19 departments.

"We appreciate every fire department," Newcomb said. "It takes a lot of volunteers to be at the ready. We are thankful and appreciative of them."