County Government Day for Custer County schools

Over 100 high school juniors and seniors from Custer County schools attended County Government Day Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 in Broken Bow, hosted by American Legion posts of Custer County.

The students listened to a presentation on county government, attended a flag folding session and were able to visit different sectors of the county government. After a lunch at the Municipal Building, the students listened to a talk by Bobbi Pettit, a 2001 graduate of Anselmo-Merna High School who joined the Nebraska Army National Guard.

Callaway received the award for the Top Participating School. Weston Kunkee accepted the plaque for Callaway.

Arnold American Legion Post #130 was presented the Top Participating Post. John Phillips accepted the plaque for Post #130.

Legionaires from Arnold, Callaway, Broken Bow, Comstock, Mason City and Merna were in attendance. The American Post Auxiliary of Oconto provided lunch.

Also recognized were three high school seniors who's plans include joining the military. Sam Peterson, Broken Bow, will join the Air National Guard. Hunter Teichmeier, Sargent, will join the Army National Guard. Wryleigh Doyle, Callaway, will join the Army National Guard.