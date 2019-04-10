County road crews to be out on Thursday during storm

Custer County road crews will be about the county working to keep roads clear on Thursday, April 11, 2019 as a powerful winter storm moves through the area. Accumulations of 6 to 8 inches of snow with wind gusting as high as 50 mph or more are possible.

Custer County Highway Superintendent Chris Jacobsen said crews will be out as long as orientation is good.

"We will have crews out in the daytime if orientation is OK," Jacobsen said. "The problem is when it gets dark." Crews will not be out if snow and wind create conditions in which equipment operators lose orientation.

Jacobsen said he hopes the storm doesn't bring the forecast accumulations, however, crews will be out as soon as possible to clear snow and drifts.

The "saving grace" of this April storm, Jacobsen said, is the warm ground temperatures. Latest reports from the state show ground temps of 30 to 40 degrees.

Snow accumulations as high as 12 to 18 inches have been forecast as possible for parts of the Sandhills and north-central Nebraska.