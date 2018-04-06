County Supervisor Candidate Forum Tuesday April 10 in Ansley

The Custer County Farm Bureau will host a Candidate Forum for the upcoming primary election in Custer County.

The forum will take place 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 10 at the Ansley Community Center in Ansley. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

The forum will allow residents to hear from candidates running for the Custer County Board of Supervisors.

Custer County farmers and ranchers are especially encouraged to attend the forum to hear what positions the candidates’ take on various issues, such as county road maintenance, and property tax use.

“We are excited to hold a Candidate Forum for these highly contested primary races,” Tim Krause, president of Custer County Farm Bureau, said. “It is vital that voters have as many opportunities as possible to make an informed decision before voting. This public forum will serve an invaluable role in supplying that information to constituents in Custer County.”



The forum will consist of a series of questions related to issues facing area farmers and ranchers. Each candidate will have the opportunity to respond to each question. There will be a moderator to facilitate the discussion at the forum.

NOTE: The forum will be Tuesday, April 10. The date was correct in the April 5 issue of the Chief, however, the day was incorrectly identified as Monday.