County Supervisor found guilty of one count in Custer County Court

Douglas A. Stunkel was found guilty of one count, No Valid Registration-Car/pickup/stepvan, a Class III Misdemeanor by Judge Wightman in Custer County Court today (Friday, Nov. 1, 2019).

Of the remaining two counts filed against Stunkel, the court found him Not Guilty of Count II, No Proof of Insurance; and dismissed Count I Unlawful/fict display of plate/renew tab, both Misdemeanors.

The judge ordered Stunkel to pay courts cost of $51.

Douglas Stunkel of Ansley is a Custer County Supervisor, District 7,