Crisis team at AM School to help community deal with student's death

A Crisis Team will be at Anselmo-Merna High School today, Thursday, May 23, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. to help students and parents as they deal with the death of fellow student, Logan Maring.

School officials learned of his death Wednesday evening. Superintendent Logan Lightfoot sent a letter to parents informing them of the tragedy and letting them know that counselors, pastors and other community resources will be available at the school gym today.

"We will open the main gym to anyone in need of support, or just a place to be with friends and loved ones," Lightfoot wrote. "Please encourage anyone who is or could be struggling with Logan's death to come to the school."

Lightfoot encourages parents to talk with their children openly, ask how they are feeling and to try to avoid rumor related to what happened. He also encourages people to reach out to the school if additional resources are needed to help with the conversations.

Logan graduated with the AM Class of 2019 May 11. Circumstances of his death have not yet been made public.