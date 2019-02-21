Curash turns into foot pursuit, arrest on multiple charges

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a North Platte man on several charges, including possession of methamphetamine, open container, and leaving the scene of an accident, following a foot pursuit Wednesday morning near Sutherland.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday (022019), NSP received a report of a crash on eastbound I-80 involving a tractor-trailer and a Pontiac sedan. After arriving on scene, troopers were informed that the driver of the Pontiac had fled on foot.

Troopers were able to track the suspect through the snow and over the South Platte River until they were able to apprehend him approximately two miles from the accident scene. The suspect, Eric White, 35, of North Platte, had received facial injuries in the crash and was showing signs of hypothermia. He was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte.

Once he was medically cleared, White was taken to Lincoln County Jail and lodged for careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of an open alcohol container, possession of methamphetamine, and obstruction. White also had outstanding warrants from Lincoln and Lancaster Counties.