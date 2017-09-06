Custer County 4-H results from 2017 Nebraska State Fair

The 4-H results of the Nebraska State Fair are in! The Custer County office of Nebraska Extension has narrowed the results to Custer County. The list is alphabetical by last name then by project.

Note that the link is maintained by Nebraska Extension. All information is maintained by the Lincoln office. To report inaccuracies in names, towns, etc., nebraska4h@unl.edu.

Click here to review: http://nebraska4hresults.com/results.php?c=county&v=Custer