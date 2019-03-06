Custer County added to Winter Weather Advisory

Custer, Logan, McPherson and Arthur counties have been added to the Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. tonight (Wed., Mar 6, 2019) to noon Thursday.

Four to six inches of snow is possible in northern Nebraska, with forecasted amounts decreasing towards the south.A wintery mix is possible in southwestern Nebraska

The Winter Weather Adivsory for the following counties - Garden-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer includes the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, and Broken Bow. Snow expected with total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.