Custer County in Blizzard Warning

Custer County is included in a Blizzard Warning from 7 p.m. Wednesday (April 10, 2019) to 5 a.m. CDT Friday.

The Blizzard Warning includes the following Nebraska counties: Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Custer-Lincoln-Hayes-Frontier and includes the cities of Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Broken Bow, North Platte, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.

Blizzard conditions are likely with total snow accumulations of 4 to 11 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds will gust as high as 60 mph.

Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.