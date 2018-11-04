Custer County Blizzard Warning extended to 10 p.m. Saturday 4/14/18

The Blizzard Warning for Custer, Boyd, Holt, Wheeler and Garfield Counties has been extended until 10 p.m. Saturday April 14, 2018.

According to the National Weather Service, blizzard conditions will continue for a few hours this evening . Winds will subside by 10 p.m. CDT. Areas of blowing snow will continue in open areas until wind speeds drop below 35 mph.

Though snow is ending, gusty winds of 35 to 45 mph will produce areas of blowing snow this evening. This will lead to blizzard conditions with near zero visibilities in open areas. The threat for blowing snow will decrease as winds diminish by 10 pm this evening .

Areas Impacted: Locations along and east of highway 183 in Custer County, highway 11 in Garfield County and highway 281 in Holt County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. for the following Kansas and Nebraska counties: Phillips-Smith-Jewell-Rooks-Osborne-Mitchell-Dawson-Buffalo-Hall-Gosper-Phelps-Kearney-Adams-Clay-Fillmore-Furnas-Harlan-Franklin-Webster-Nuckolls-Thayer- including the cities of Phillipsburg, Bellaire, Smith Center, Kensington, Mankato, Jewell, Ionia, Burr Oak, Codell, Plainville,Stockton, Osborne, Downs, Beloit, Lexington, Cozad, Willow Island, Gothenburg, Kearney, Grand Island, Elwood,

Johnson Lake, Holdrege, Minden, Hastings, Sutton, Harvard, Clay Center, Edgar, Fairfield, Geneva, Exeter, Fairmont, Cambridge, Arapahoe, Oxford, Beaver City, Hollinger, Alma, Orleans, Franklin, Campbell, Hildreth, Inavale, Red Cloud, Blue Hill, Rosemont, Bladen, Bostwick, Superior, Nelson, Hebron,and D eshler