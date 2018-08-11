Custer County, central Nebraska voter turnout percentage high

The percentage of registered voters who turned out for the Nov. 6, 2018 election in Custer County was higher than the turnout percentage statewide, according to numbers on the Nebraska Secretary of State's website.

Across Nebraska, 56.48 percent of the state's 1,219,644 registered voters cast ballots for a total of 688,874 ballots (using unofficial voting numbers).

In Custer County 4,663 voters cast ballots out of 7,873 registered voters for 59.23 percent.

Most counties surrounded by Custer County also exceeded the state percent, except for Buffalo at 54.87 percent and Dawson at 46.69 percent.

McPherson County had the highest voter turnout percent at 77.84. Harlan County had 70.58, Morrill County had 70.55 and Arthur County had 70.24 percent.

The lowest voter percent turnout was Thurston County with 37.06 percent. Next lowest was Dakota County with 42 percent and Scotts Bluff County with 44.19 percent.