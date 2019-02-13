Custer County Chief February 21, 2019 Sports Edition Highlights State Wrestlers

By: 
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Staff Writer
Tuesday, February 19, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE

There were 34 local wrestlers that competed at the 2019 NSAA State Wrestling Championships in Omaha Feb. 14-16. Broken Bow was the Class C State Runner Up. Of the 34 wrestlers I covered 16 of those wrestlers medaled. Three wrestlers placed 2nd; seven wrestlers placed 3rd; two wrestlers placed 4th and four wrestlers placed 5th. All 34 wrestlers are highlighted in the February 21, 2019 Custer County Chief Sports edition.

