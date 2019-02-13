Custer County Chief February 21, 2019 Sports Edition Highlights State Wrestlers

There were 34 local wrestlers that competed at the 2019 NSAA State Wrestling Championships in Omaha Feb. 14-16. Broken Bow was the Class C State Runner Up. Of the 34 wrestlers I covered 16 of those wrestlers medaled. Three wrestlers placed 2nd; seven wrestlers placed 3rd; two wrestlers placed 4th and four wrestlers placed 5th. All 34 wrestlers are highlighted in the February 21, 2019 Custer County Chief Sports edition.