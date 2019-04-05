Custer County Chief wins Omaha World Herald Service to Agriculture Award

The Custer County Chief received the Omaha World Herald Service to Agriculture Award Friday evening at the Nebraska Press Association's annual convention. Accepting the award for the Chief were General Manager Donnis Hueftle-Bullock and Managing Editor Mona Weatherly.

The Service to Agriculture Award recognizes outstanding coverage of agriculture during the past year.

Awards for reporting, writing, photography and ad will be announced at the convention Saturday evening.

Read more about the Chief receiving the Service to Ag award in the April 11, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.