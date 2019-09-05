Custer County District Court Sept. 5, 2019

Sentencing for Tausha D. Gray of Merna was set for Oct. 24 in by Custer County District Court Judge Karin Noakes Thursday, Sept 5.

Gray, 32, admitted to violating five conditions of probation. She originally faced four counts stemming from a January, 2016 incident. According to court records, a Custer County Deputy stopped Gray on Jan. 27 after observing the vehicle she was driving swerve over the center line and roadway edge multiple times. A consented search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of Schedule 4 Controlled Substances. Two counts were dismissed. Gray pled No Contest to the remaining two, both Possession of controlled substance (Class IV Felonies), and was found guilty and sentenced to probation Feb. 8, 2019.in , with probation beginning in February, 2018.

A presentence investigation is scheduled. Gray also faces two counts in Buffalo County - Theft-unlawful taking $1,500-4,999 and Criminal Mischief - with sentencing there scheduled Oct. 15.

Jessie J. Shafer once again did not appear at a hearing on a motion to revoke post release supervision. The case was continued from Aug. 22 when Shafer also failed to appear. It was reported that Shafer is currently in jail in Lancaster County, having been arrested Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Judge Noakes granted a continuance to Oct. 24. Shafer, 30, was sentenced June 21 on two counts, Third Degree Assault on an Officer,a Class IIIA Felony; and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), a Class IV Felony.

An arrest warrant was request by Custer County Attorney Steve Bowers and granted by Judge Noakes for Yonliher Magana, 37, who failed to appear for a hearing to revoke probation. Authorities have been unable to find him at Grand Island addresses listed on his record. On June 23, 2016, Magana was found guilty of Possession of Controlled Substance to-wit Marijuana (more than one pound) and sentenced to three years probation.