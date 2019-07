The 2019 Custer County Parade begins at 7 p.m, Saturday, July 27 kicking off Custer County Fair week which will cumulate with the 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction, Thursday evening, Aug. 1.

Lineup begins at 5 p.m. at Tomahawk Park. Judging begins at 6 p.m.

The route is east on South B from Tomahawk, then south on South 10th, then east on South D to end at the library.