Custer County Fairgrounds new stall barn, special Ag Society meeting

A new stall barn located at in the southwest portion of the Custer County Fairgrounds is quickly being put up by Pearson Construction. Michelle Nelson, the events coordinator for the fairgrounds stated, "We hope to have it (the stall barn) done for the junior high finals May 17, weather permitting." A special Ag Society meeting will be held tonight at 7:30 p.m. in building #18, the shooting sports arena. Board members will discuss the new crows nest that will be added to the fairgrounds among other changes that will be made.