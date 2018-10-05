Custer County Fairgrounds sign comes down; new digital sign going up

The old metal Custer County Fairgrounds sign was removed today, Thursday, May 17, 2018.

In its place will be a new digital sign. Concrete for the base of new sign will be poured today.

The Custer County Ag Society Board is deciding what to do with the old sign.

At the Ag Society meeting Wednesday evening, some board members expressed the wish to preserve and display the old sign somewhere on the Fairgrounds.