Custer County Farm Bureau awards almost $14,000 in scholarships

Sixteen local students were awarded a total of $13,800 in scholarships by the Custer County Farm Bureau Tuesday May 22, 2018. The scholarships ranged in the amount of $500 to $1,300.

Students receiving the scholarships are: Jayde Atkins, Megan Christen, Levi Clarke, Layton Dockeweiller, Troy Gilligan, Court Kaelin, Lucy Kimball, Wyatt Kunkee, Trey Nelson, Charmayne Popp, Jordan Popp, Seth Racicky, Brittany Reynolds, Amber Ross, Isaac Stallbaumer and Paige Stunkel.

"They are a very talented group of students," Custer County Farm Bureau Scholarship chairperson Lindsey Stern said. "I'm inspired by their dedication to the field of agriculture." All students have declared a major in or related to the agriculture industry, according to Stern.