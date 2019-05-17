Custer County Farm Bureau hands out $10,000 in scholarships

The Custer County Farm Bureau handed out $10,000 worth of scholarships Tuesday evening in Broken Bow. On hand to receive scholarships were Charmayne Popp, Weston Kunkee and BaiLee McMillan.

Also receiving scholarships were Cort Kaelin, Brittney Reynolds, Kalen Dockweiler, Seth Pearson and Jordan Popp.

Read more about the scholarship winners and the Eighmy Foundation which helps fund the scholarships in next week's Chief.