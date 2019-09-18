Custer County Foundation awards more than $139,000 in flood relief

The Custer County Foundation awarded more than $139,000 in flood relief assistance to residents of Custer County, according to a press release from Linday Divan, the Foundation’s Executive Director.

One hundred forty six households were assisted in Anselmo, Ansley, Arcadia (Custer County), Arnold, Berwyn, Broken Bow, Callaway, Comstock, Mason City, Merna, Oconto, Sargent and Westerville.

Read more about the Foundation and the relief efforts in the Sept. 26, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.

