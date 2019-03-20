Custer County Foundation ready for donations to flood victims

Custer County experienced a devastating flood on March 13, 2019 causing widespread damage throughout the county and state. Preliminary numbers are estimating the loss to Custer County at $4.71 million, public, and $3 million, private. In response to the devastation, the Custer County Foundation established a flood relief fund to assist Custer County residents.

The Custer County Foundation is seeking monetary donations to assist individuals that experienced loss due to the flooding. All donations received by the Foundation will be distributed back, 100%, to Custer County residents. Please make your Donations payable to Custer County Foundation and note “Flood Relief” in the memo line. You can either mail donations to PO Box 304 Broken Bow, NE 68822, or make donations online by going to www.custercountyfoundation.org, select “2019 Flood Relief” under the Giving tab.

Custer County residents seeking assistance will need to fill out an application and schedule an appointment with Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership (CNCAP). Assistance is available for both housing and certain agricultural losses. Because of IRS Classifications that govern the Custer County Foundation, it is partnering with CNCAP to assist with the relief efforts to individuals. CNCAP has the organizational capacity and expertise to serve individuals. The application is available for download on the Foundation’s website at www.custercountyfoundation.org or by calling the office 308-872-2232. To schedule an appointment with CNCAP, contact Tiffany Foley 308-872-6013. Assistance will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

The Custer County Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit, tax exempt organization that was created in 1991 to promote charitable giving for the good of the communities of Custer County. The steady growth of the Foundation is driven by donors’ generosity, and the ideas and beliefs that the Custer County Foundation can make a difference in the lives of the people who live and work in Custer County. The Foundation exists because of people who have a desire to give back to the community where they live, prosper, work, and play.

To acccess the page for flood relief to make a donation or apply for relief, go online at https://www.custercountyfoundation.org/2019-flood-relief