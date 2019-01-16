Custer County FSA office to re-open Jan. 17, 18 & 22

According to a release from U.S. Senator Deb Fischer's office, the FSA office in Broken Bow is one of several in Nebraska that will re-open temporarily during the federal government partial shutdown.

The following is the release which lists the dates the offices will open and which offices will be open.

From Senator Fischer's office:

FSA Offices Will Reopen to Provide Certain Services to Nebraska Ag Producers on January 17, 18, and 22

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that 21 Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices will reopen in Nebraska on Thursday, January 17th, Friday, January 18th, and Tuesday, January 22nd, to provide certain services to Nebraska ag producers. The services will assist with existing farm loans and help ensure 1099s forms are distributed to borrowers by the Internal Revenue Service’s deadline.

“I want to ensure that Nebraska agriculture producers are aware of this opportunity provided by the USDA on January 17th, 18th, and 22nd. More than 20 Farm Service Agency offices across the state will reopen to provide limited, specific services. I encourage Nebraskans to closely review the services being offered and utilize them during this time,” said Senator Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Nebraska ag producers will be able to access FSA staff at the following locations in Nebraska during the days of January 17th, 18th, and 22nd.

Offices in Nebraska include:

· Auburn Service Center: 918 26th Street, Suite A, Auburn, NE 68305 | (402) 274-4987

· Beatrice Service Center: 2920 E Court, Beatrice, NE 68310 | (402) 223-3125

· Bloomfield Service Center: 111 No. Washington St, Bloomfield, NE 68718 | (402) 373-4914

· Broken Bow Service Center: 2519 Heritage Drive, Broken Bow, NE 68822 |a (308) 872-6877

· Chadron Service Center: 1020 West 6th Street, Chadron, NE 69337 | (308) 432-4616

· Columbus Service Center: 3276 53rd Ave, Columbus, NE 68601 | (402) 564-0506

· David City Service Center: 317 E. Street, David City, NE 68632 | (402) 367-3074

· Fremont Service Center: 2450 Business Park Dr., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-8455

· Grand Island Service Center: 703 S Webb Rd Suite A, Grand Island, NE 68803 | (308) 395-8586

· Hartington Service Center: 102 E. Elm, Hartington, NE 68739 | (402) 254-6855

· Hastings Service Center: 2727 W 2nd Suite 103, Hastings, NE 68901 | (402) 463-6771

· Kearney Service Center: 4009 6th Ave Ste. 2, Kearney, NE 68845 | (308) 237-3118

· Lexington Service Center: 721 E. Pacific Street, Lexington, NE 68850 | (308) 324-6314

· McCook Service Center: 1400 W 5th St., Ste 4, McCook, NE 69001 | (308) 345-4163

· North Platte Service Center: 1202 S Cottonwood Str. Ste 2, North Platte, NE 69101 | (308) 534-2360

· Ogallala Service Center: 1605 East 1st, Ogallala, NE 69153 | (308) 284-2048

· O’Neill Service Center: 107 E. Hwy 20, Suite C, O’Neill, NE 68763 | (402) 336-3796

· Scottsbluff County Service Center: 818 Ferdinand Plz. Ste A, Scottsbluff, NE 69361 | (308) 632-2195

· Syracuse Service Center: 988 11th Street, Ste A, Syracuse, NE 68446 | (402) 269-2361

· Valentine FSA Service Center: 518 W Hwy 20, Suite 3, Valentine, NE 69201 | (402) 376-1712

· Wayne County Service Center: 709 Providence Road, Wayne, NE 68787 | (402) 375-2453

More from the USDA:

Staff members will be available at certain FSA offices to help producers with specific services, including:

• Processing payments made on or before December 31, 2018.

• Continuing expiring financing statements.

• Opening mail to identify priority items.

Additionally, as an intermittent incidental duty, staff may release proceeds from the sale of loan security by signing checks jointly payable to FSA that are brought to the county office by producers.

The following is from https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2019/01/16/usda-reopen-fsa-off...

Services that will not be available include, but are not limited to:

• New direct or facility loans.

• New Farm loan guarantees.

• New marketing assistance loans.

• New applications for Market Facilitation Program (MFP).

• Certification of 2018 production for MFP payments.

• Dairy Margin Protection Program.

• Disaster assistance programs, such as:

o Livestock Indemnity Program.

o Emergency Conservation Program.

o Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program.

o Livestock Forage Disaster Program.

o Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish.

While January 15, 2019 had been the original deadline for producers to apply for MFP, farmers have been unable to apply since December 28, 2018, when FSA offices closed because of the lapse in federal funding. Secretary Perdue has extended the MFP application deadline for a period of time equal to the number of business days FSA offices end up being closed, once the government shutdown ends. These announced days of limited staff availability during the shutdown will not constitute days open in calculating the extension. Producers who already applied for MFP and certified their 2018 production by December 28, 2018 should have already received their payments.