Custer County man rescued from sink hole

An 81 year old Custer County man was rescued from a sink hole in the southwestern part of the county Wednesday afternoon, July 3, 2019.

According to Deputy Adam Miller with the Custer County Sheriff's Office, the CCSO followed up on a report of a missing person approximately 10:20 a.m. July 3. The man was last seen Tuesday, July 2.

Both the Custer County and Dawson County Sheriff's office looked for the man who is a resident of the southwestern part of Custer County.

Adams said authorities followed tracks into a corn field where they found the man's vehicle, a 2017 Chevy Blazer, in a washout, partially upside down. The man was 10-15 feet down the hole with the vehicle suspended above him.

The Cozad Fire Department facilitated the rescue and the man was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Kearney with unknown back injuries.

Deputy Miller said it's unknown if the sinkhole at the edge of the field recently developed.