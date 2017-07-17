Custer County Parade 2017

The 2017 Custer County Fair Parade is coming up this Saturday July 29, 2017. The theme this year is “Happy 150th Birthday Nebraska.” Entries can begin lining up at 5 p.m. and must be in line by 6 p.m. The parade route will stay the same as it has in previous years. Entries will begin at Tomahawk Park and go to South 10th Ave., turn south on 10th Avenue and go to South D St. Entries will turn east on D St. and continue east past the Library.