Custer County Repulican Party elects delegates to State Convention

The Custer County Republican Party held its convention Wednesday April 4 in Broken Bow. Chair Craig Safranek led the meeting.

Elected as delegates to the Reoublican State Convention in Nebraska City in June were Kyle Petersen, Karen Evans, Kevin Cooksley and Safranek. Alternates are Shannon Cooksley, Ann Owen, Connie Adams and Jeff Evans.

Officers elected are: Chair Craig Safranek; Vice-Chair Karen Evans; and Secretary/Treasurer Connie Adams. Ann Owens said she was retiring from the office of Vice-Chair after serving in the position for many years.

Candidate for Secretary of State Bob Evnen spoke on the three principles of his platform: voter security, public safety and economic security.

Other speakers were John Evans, candidate for Custer County Supervisor District 7; Kenny Zoeller, Executive Director of the Nebraska Republican Party; Dillon Kuehn, Field Director for U.S. Congressman Adrian Smith; and a representative from the office of Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets.