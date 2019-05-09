Custer County, Sandhills in freeze warning

Cold Canadian high pressure will build into western and north central Nebraska tonight. With dry air and light winds in place, temperatures will fall off into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Some readings may reach the middle 20s in the Platte Valley and western Sandhills. Those with sensitive outdoor plants should take steps to protect them from the cold.

The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ Friday. The Freeze Watch is no longer in effect.

The warning is for the following Nebraska counties: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill,Atkinson, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, Maywood,Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore

* Temperatures...Upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Some mid 20s are possible in the Platte Valley and western Sandhills.

* Timing...1 AM CDT to 10 AM CDT Friday morning.

* Impacts...Sensitive vegetation that is susceptible to sub freezing temperatures should be covered or brought inside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.