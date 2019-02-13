Custer County Sheriff named to Police Standard Advisory Council
Custer County Sheriff Dan Osmond of Broken Bow has been named to the Police Standard Advisory Council by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.
Also named to the council are Lieutenant Colonel Buck Duis, Lincoln; Greg London, Papillion; and Matthew McCarthy, Stanton. The announcement was made Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
These positions are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative approval.
Additional appointees by the Gov are
Abstractors Board of Examiners: Daniel “Thane” Jensen, Bennet
County Attorney Standards Advisory Council: Melodie Bellamy, Kearney
Nebraska Crime Commission: Jeffrey Bliemeister, Lincoln
Dairy Industry Development Board: Michael Henn, Norfolk
Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board: John L. Kuehn, D.V.M., Heartwell
Enhanced 911 Advisory Board: Shelly Holzerland, Fremont; Brian Thompson, Waverly; Steven Reeves, North Platte
EPSCoR/IDeA Committee: Dr. Charles Bicak, Kearney; Dr. Julianne Soukup, Omaha
Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission: Amber Schuppan, Doniphan; Kristin Yates, J.D., Ph.D., Lincoln
Governor’s Council to Keep Nebraska Beautiful: Stephen D. Mossman, Lincoln
Nebraska State Historical Society: Robert D. Bartee, Omaha
Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs: Kirby L. Williams, Omaha
Nebraska Investment Finance Authority: Galen Frenzen, Fullerton; Warren Arganbright, Valentine
Judicial Nominating Commission – County and District Court– 2nd District; Bradley D. Kuiper, Gretna; Nora Sandine, Papillion
Judicial Nominating Commission – County Court – 4th District: Jill Stenberg, Bennington; Gerald Moritz, Omaha
Judicial Nominating Commission – County and District – 11th District: Mark R. Christensen, Imperial
Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice: Patrick H. Connell, Omaha; Judge Vernon Daniels, Omaha;
Gregory Gonzalez, Omaha; Elaine Menzel, Lincoln; Justin Myer, Omaha
State of Landscape Architects: Jennifer Seacrest, ASLA, Lincoln
Nebraska State Poet: Matt Mason, Omaha
Nebraska Potato Development Committee: Timothy May, Imperial; Matthew Ward, North Platte
State Board of Public Accountancy: Marcy J. Luth, CPA, Grand Island
Riparian Vegetation Management Task Force: T.J.Walker, Lincoln; David Zorn, Gothenburg
Suggestion Award Board: Diane L. Laffin, Lincoln
Nebraska Worker Training Board: Gregory Eden, Lincoln; Jacquie Slagle, Kearney
Wyuka Cemetery Board of Trustees: Faye M. Osborn, Lincoln
The following appointees are unpaid and are subject to Legislative confirmation:
Boiler Safety Code Advisory Board: Steven Bley, Nehawka; Scott Hollman, Lincoln; Thomas Phipps, Omaha
Board of Educational Lands and Funds: Dwayne B. Probyn, Papillion
State Emergency Response Commission: Richard Grauerholz, Ashland; Tim Hofbauer, Columbus;
Trent D. Kleinow, North Platte
State Fair Board: Dawn Caldwell, Edgar; Christopher P. Kircher, Omaha
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission: Robert Allen, Eustis; John M. Hoggatt, Kearney
Nebraska Liquor Control Commission: Harry Hoch, Omaha
Nebraska Power Review Board: Frank Reida, Omaha
Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission: Greg Adams, York; Patricia M. Kircher, Omaha; Paul Turman, Lincoln
These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions. To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.
Category: