Custer County Sheriff named to Police Standard Advisory Council

Custer County Sheriff Dan Osmond of Broken Bow has been named to the Police Standard Advisory Council by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

Also named to the council are Lieutenant Colonel Buck Duis, Lincoln; Greg London, Papillion; and Matthew McCarthy, Stanton. The announcement was made Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

These positions are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative approval.

Additional appointees by the Gov are

Abstractors Board of Examiners: Daniel “Thane” Jensen, Bennet



County Attorney Standards Advisory Council: Melodie Bellamy, Kearney



Nebraska Crime Commission: Jeffrey Bliemeister, Lincoln



Dairy Industry Development Board: Michael Henn, Norfolk



Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board: John L. Kuehn, D.V.M., Heartwell



Enhanced 911 Advisory Board: Shelly Holzerland, Fremont; Brian Thompson, Waverly; Steven Reeves, North Platte



EPSCoR/IDeA Committee: Dr. Charles Bicak, Kearney; Dr. Julianne Soukup, Omaha



Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission: Amber Schuppan, Doniphan; Kristin Yates, J.D., Ph.D., Lincoln



Governor’s Council to Keep Nebraska Beautiful: Stephen D. Mossman, Lincoln



Nebraska State Historical Society: Robert D. Bartee, Omaha



Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs: Kirby L. Williams, Omaha



Nebraska Investment Finance Authority: Galen Frenzen, Fullerton; Warren Arganbright, Valentine



Judicial Nominating Commission – County and District Court– 2nd District; Bradley D. Kuiper, Gretna; Nora Sandine, Papillion



Judicial Nominating Commission – County Court – 4th District: Jill Stenberg, Bennington; Gerald Moritz, Omaha



Judicial Nominating Commission – County and District – 11th District: Mark R. Christensen, Imperial



Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice: Patrick H. Connell, Omaha; Judge Vernon Daniels, Omaha;

Gregory Gonzalez, Omaha; Elaine Menzel, Lincoln; Justin Myer, Omaha



State of Landscape Architects: Jennifer Seacrest, ASLA, Lincoln



Nebraska State Poet: Matt Mason, Omaha

Nebraska Potato Development Committee: Timothy May, Imperial; Matthew Ward, North Platte



State Board of Public Accountancy: Marcy J. Luth, CPA, Grand Island



Riparian Vegetation Management Task Force: T.J.Walker, Lincoln; David Zorn, Gothenburg



Suggestion Award Board: Diane L. Laffin, Lincoln



Nebraska Worker Training Board: Gregory Eden, Lincoln; Jacquie Slagle, Kearney



Wyuka Cemetery Board of Trustees: Faye M. Osborn, Lincoln

The following appointees are unpaid and are subject to Legislative confirmation:



Boiler Safety Code Advisory Board: Steven Bley, Nehawka; Scott Hollman, Lincoln; Thomas Phipps, Omaha



Board of Educational Lands and Funds: Dwayne B. Probyn, Papillion



State Emergency Response Commission: Richard Grauerholz, Ashland; Tim Hofbauer, Columbus;

Trent D. Kleinow, North Platte



State Fair Board: Dawn Caldwell, Edgar; Christopher P. Kircher, Omaha



Nebraska Game and Parks Commission: Robert Allen, Eustis; John M. Hoggatt, Kearney



Nebraska Liquor Control Commission: Harry Hoch, Omaha



Nebraska Power Review Board: Frank Reida, Omaha



Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission: Greg Adams, York; Patricia M. Kircher, Omaha; Paul Turman, Lincoln

These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions. To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.