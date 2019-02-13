Custer County Sheriff named to Police Standard Advisory Council

Staff Writer
Wednesday, February 13, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE

Custer County Sheriff Dan Osmond of Broken Bow has been named to the Police Standard Advisory Council by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

Also named to the council are Lieutenant Colonel Buck Duis, Lincoln; Greg London, Papillion; and Matthew McCarthy, Stanton. The announcement was made Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

These positions are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative approval.

Additional appointees by the Gov are
Abstractors Board of Examiners: Daniel “Thane” Jensen, Bennet
 
County Attorney Standards Advisory Council: Melodie Bellamy, Kearney
 
Nebraska Crime Commission: Jeffrey Bliemeister, Lincoln
 
Dairy Industry Development Board: Michael Henn, Norfolk
 
Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board: John L. Kuehn, D.V.M., Heartwell
 
Enhanced 911 Advisory Board: Shelly Holzerland, Fremont; Brian Thompson, Waverly; Steven Reeves, North Platte
 
EPSCoR/IDeA Committee: Dr. Charles Bicak, Kearney; Dr. Julianne Soukup, Omaha
 
Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission: Amber Schuppan, Doniphan; Kristin Yates, J.D., Ph.D., Lincoln
 
Governor’s Council to Keep Nebraska Beautiful: Stephen D. Mossman, Lincoln
 
Nebraska State Historical Society: Robert D. Bartee, Omaha
 
Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs: Kirby L. Williams, Omaha
 
Nebraska Investment Finance Authority: Galen Frenzen, Fullerton; Warren Arganbright, Valentine
 
Judicial Nominating Commission – County and District Court– 2nd District; Bradley D. Kuiper, Gretna; Nora Sandine, Papillion
 
Judicial Nominating Commission – County Court – 4th District: Jill Stenberg, Bennington; Gerald Moritz, Omaha
 
Judicial Nominating Commission – County and District – 11th District: Mark R. Christensen, Imperial
 
Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice: Patrick H. Connell, Omaha; Judge Vernon Daniels, Omaha;
Gregory Gonzalez, Omaha; Elaine Menzel, Lincoln; Justin Myer, Omaha
 
State of Landscape Architects: Jennifer Seacrest, ASLA, Lincoln
 
Nebraska State Poet: Matt Mason, Omaha

Nebraska Potato Development Committee: Timothy May, Imperial; Matthew Ward, North Platte
 
State Board of Public Accountancy: Marcy J. Luth, CPA,  Grand Island
 
Riparian Vegetation Management Task Force: T.J.Walker,  Lincoln; David Zorn, Gothenburg
 
Suggestion Award Board: Diane L. Laffin, Lincoln
 
Nebraska Worker Training Board: Gregory Eden, Lincoln; Jacquie Slagle, Kearney
 
Wyuka Cemetery Board of Trustees: Faye M. Osborn, Lincoln

The following appointees are unpaid and are subject to Legislative confirmation:
 
Boiler Safety Code Advisory Board: Steven Bley, Nehawka; Scott Hollman, Lincoln; Thomas Phipps, Omaha
 
Board of Educational Lands and Funds: Dwayne B. Probyn, Papillion
 
State Emergency Response Commission: Richard Grauerholz, Ashland; Tim Hofbauer, Columbus;
Trent D. Kleinow, North Platte
 
State Fair Board: Dawn Caldwell, Edgar; Christopher P. Kircher, Omaha
 
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission: Robert Allen, Eustis; John M. Hoggatt, Kearney
 
Nebraska Liquor Control Commission: Harry Hoch, Omaha
 
Nebraska Power Review Board: Frank Reida, Omaha
 
Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission: Greg Adams, York; Patricia M. Kircher, Omaha; Paul Turman, Lincoln

These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions.  To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

