"Custer County Strong" is theme of 2019 parade

The theme for the Custer County Fair Parade is “Custer County Strong,” as announced by the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce June 7.

The winning theme idea was submitted by Betsy Smith of Broken Bow.

This year’s parade is scheduled for 7 p.m, Saturday, July27 in downtown Broken Bow. Registration forms can be picked up at the Broken Bow Chamber office, east side of the Square , 424 South 8th Avenue. Contact the Chamber at 872-5691 or info@brokenbow-ne.com.