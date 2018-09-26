Custer County veterans part of Dawson County Hero Flight

Four Custer County veterans are among 21 veterans taking part in a Hero Flight to Washington, D.C. The veterans and their escorts will tour memorials at the National Mall including the Korean War Memorial and the Vietnam War Wall Memorial and will also visit Arlington National Cemetery. The four veterans and their wives are Ron and Janet Kulhanek, Gene and Luann Burns, Lloyd and Char Ramsey and Lloyd and Sandy Eggleston. All four men are Vietnam veterans. Ramsey served in the Air Force; Burns, Eggleston and Kulhanek served in the Army.