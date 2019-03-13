Custer County in Winter Storm Warning, Flood Warning (03/13/19)

A MAJOR WINTER STORM CONTINUES TO TAKE AIM AT WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

A Winter Storm Warning includes Custer and Frontier Counties in Nebraska including the cities of Broken Bow, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and high winds are expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will cause significant blowing snow at times.

* WHERE...Custer and Frontier Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.

Winter Storm Warnings, Blizzard Warnings and Flood Warning are in effect for many counties across the state.