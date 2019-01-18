Custer County in Winter Weather Advisory for Friday

Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 3 a.m. Friday (1/18/19) to midnight CST Friday for the following Nebraska counties: Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Custer including the cities of Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, and Broken Bow.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to five hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph in Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler and Custer Counties from 3 a.m. Friday (1/18/19) to midnight CST Friday night.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.