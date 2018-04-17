Custer's Last Stitch Guild Quilt Show currently at Brookestone View

Custer's Last Stitch Quilt Guild is holding the group's first free quilt show in about six years according to member Trish McCarron. She stated that the show which started April 14, has already brought in quite a few residents from Brookestone View (850 Laurel Parkway Drive, Broken Bow.) "It's something exciting for them," McCarron said. Quilts made as far back as the 1930s are displayed among the 100 quilts that can be found in the Great Room, located in the southwest corner of Brookestone View. The show will continue until Saturday, April 21. Times will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guild members will be available at the show for any questions or other assistance that visitors might need.