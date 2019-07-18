Dangerous heat continues into Friday

Another round of dangerous heat on Friday (July 19, 2019) with heat indices exceeding 100-plus degrees will stretch from southwest Nebraska to the north central part of the state.

A new Heat Advisory will be in effect for Friday, 1-8 p.m., CDT.

Heat indices of 100-110 degrees F are anticipated in this area for a period of 4-6 hours, roughly along and east of a line from Imperial to Stapleton to Butte.

Heat indices are anticipated to exceed 105 degrees F and approaching 110 degrees F roughly east of a line from Stockville to Callaway to Taylor to Bartlett to Lynch for 1 to 3 hours.

Exposure to full sunshine can increase heat index values by up to 15 degrees F.