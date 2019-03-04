Dangerous wind chills, warning expanded

Dangerous wind chills will continue in central and western Nebraska at least through morning (Monday, March 11, 2019) according to the National Weather Service.

The Wind Chill Warning for central Nebraska and the Sandhills has been expanded to include southwestern Nebraska until 11 a.m. today.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero are possibly, especially in north central Nebraska.

These wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Calving/new livestock could also be affected.