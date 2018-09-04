Dare we say it...Winter Storm Watch for north central Nebraska, northern pandle Friday into Saturday

A late season winter storm on its way to Nebraska and South Dakota has prompted the National Weather Servicce (NWS) to issue a Winter Storm Watch for the following counties in Nebraska: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.

The storm is posed to impact northern Nebraska and parts of the Sandhills early Friday into Saturday. Rain is expected to changeover to all snow early Friday morning across northwestern Nebraska with precipitation then changing over west to east across the remainder of northern Nebraska Friday.

Moderate to heavy snow possible at times Friday into Saturday. Total snowfall accumulations up to 6 inches are forecast. The heaviest snow accumulation are expected towards the South Dakota border with localized amounts exceeding 6 inches possible.

Strong winds are expected to develop by Friday afternoon with gusts up to 50 MPH possible. Strong winds will then continue Friday night and will go into Saturday decreasing gradually by Saturday afternoon. Blowing and falling snow is expected to reduce visibilities to a half mile or less at times Friday into Saturday. Snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour are possible.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized higher amounts exceeding 8 inches possible.

Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Friday. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Significant reductions in visibility are possible. Snow covered and slick roadways are possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions with significant reductions in visibility possible due to falling and blowing snow.

There may be moderate to high risk for newborn or other at-risk livestock.