Dawson County crash claims three lives

A crash in Dawson County led to the fatalities of three people and sent two additional people to the hospital.

The crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. this morning (Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018) when a Chevrolet Monte Carlo collided with a Buick Enclave at the intersection of Highway 30 and Road 447, two miles east of Overton.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the Monte Carlo was traveling southbound on Road 447 when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. The Enclave was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 and struck the Monte Carlo on the passenger side.

Three passengers of the Monte Carlo were killed in the crash. Donald Anderson, 20, of Overton, Karli Michael, 27 of Pontiac, Ill., and Ziera Nickerson, 18, of Kearney were all pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Monte Carlo, Angelique Kampmann, 20 of Elm Creek, and another passenger, Ashley Kemp, 18, of Kearney, were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

The driver of the Enclave, Kasey Rayburn, 37, of Elm Creek, was examined by emergency medical personnel on the scene and was not transported to a hospital.

Based on preliminary investigation, alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. A seatbelt was in use in the Enclave. Seatbelts were only in use in the front seat of the Monte Carlo. The investigation is ongoing.