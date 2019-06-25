Dawson County Raceway 6-23-19

The competition was fierce as the drivers cherished the moment to challenge for a trip to the Coca-Cola Victory Lane in front of Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Famer Clayton Petersen Jr and his racing team on Overton Sand and Gravel Night at Dawson County Raceway in Lexington, Nebraska on Sunday evening.

Earning the cherished ticket to Victory Lane were the quintet of Anthony Roth, Tyler Andreasen, Mike Nichols, Jeff Ware and Terry Tritt.

Being on top of their game was vital to the success of the Holbein Lawn Service/KLawn of Lexington IMCA Modifieds in their highlighted feature that had limited caution flags. In the early going, front row starter Cole Hodges of Ogallala set a blistering pace in hopes of holding onto the point position. Hodges was the leader for the first 10 laps before he relinquished his lead to Anthony Roth of Columbus, who was able to lead the final 10 laps to claim the victory. Roth started the feature on the outside of the fourth row when the green flag dropped. In hot pursuit of Roth was Jordan Grabouski of Beatrice, who had ruled the roost in the Modified division at Lexington thus far this season. Grabouski drove to a second place finish after starting the feature on the outside of the fifth row at the onset. Hodges was able to recover quite nicely from losing the lead to earn a podium finish in third place overall.

Staying in the lead group and out of trouble, Tyler Andreasen of Grand Island was able to find moisture and traction during the waning laps to lead the final three laps to earn the Platte Valley Auto Mart IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature victory. Andreasen was able to make his way through traffic with ease after starting the feature in the sixth row when the green flag was waved to start the event. Reigning season points champion Jacob Olmstead of Overton was able to take advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves during the restart in the final laps to snare the runner-up position, where he stayed as the checkered flag was waved. Early leader Andrew Rayburn of Gibbon started on the outside of the front row and did his best to hold almost a full straightaway lead when the yellow flag came out on lap 11 to extinguish the hotshoe’s big lead. Rayburn was able to stay up on the wheel for the remaining laps and cross the finish line in third place.

Leading all but the first lap, Mike Nichols of Harlan, Iowa was back to his old ways in winning the Levander Body Shop IMCA Stock Car Feature. The Harlan Hustler wasted no time at all getting to the front from fourth row starting spot to then be able to hold off any and all challengers throughout much of the highlighted event. Doing his best in hopes of reeling in Nichols was Jordan Grabouski of Beatrice as he started the feature in the sixth row and was able to work his way through traffic to be in the second place position during the waning laps where he stared to earn the runner-up accolades. Hitting his stride in the final laps, Kyle Pfiefer of Hills City, Kansas was able to finish with a fury to step onto the podium in third place overall.

Twice was just as nice, as Jeff Ware of Columbus repeated as the Overton Sand and Gravel IMCA Hobby Stock Feature winner for the second straight week. Ware was able to drive his hot rod Malibu to the front from his fourth row starting position to snare the point on the sixth lap. Ware was then able to do his best to stay in front for the remaining laps to notch the victory. Leading the first five laps of the feature was Tanner Clough of Wallace, as he started on the pole and was able to keep his nose clean and out of trouble to finish as the runner-up. Nate Refior of Sutton started on the outside of the second row and using his prior experiences, Refior was able to use the cushion for much of the feature event to finish third overall.

Continuing his reign, Terry Tritt won his third consecutive Plum Creek Motors IMCA Sport Compact Feature. Initial indications were that it would be easier said than done for Tritt to continue his streak of victories, after he started in the fourth row and was jostling to get through traffic. Tritt was able to gain the lead on lap five and never look back to claim the checkers. Tritt was able to pass Moper Magic pilot Christian Destefano of Cozad for the lead on lap five. Destefano stayed consistent in hitting his marks to stay on the podium to finish second. Rileigh Flohrs of Blue Hill was able to recover nicely from his less than ideal heat race finish to earn third place honors in the feature event. Flohrs started the feature on the outside of the third row when the green flag was waved.

Racing action returns to Dawson County Raceway on Sunday, June 30th with Napa Auto Parts Night at the Races. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and racing is slated to start at 6 p.m.

(Unofficial Results)

--IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 60iv-Anthony Roth; 2. 30-Jordan Grabouski; 3. 34jw-Cole Hodges; 4. 98-David Murray Jr; 5. 50c-Colton Osborn; 6. 50-Scott Smith; 7. 7-Clay Money; 8. 20b-Brandon Clough; 9. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 10. 19-Chuck Stryker.

--IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 13t-Tyler Andreasen; 2. 88j-Jacob Olmstead; 3. 8-Andrew Rayburn; 4. 97-David Johnson; 5. 16j-Austin Svoboda; 6. 714-Scott Styskal; 7. 999-Brian Osantowski; 8. 15d-Jacob Slough; 9. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 10. 12j-Kerry Jones.

--IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 63-Mike Nichols; 2. 30-Jordan Grabouski; 3. 54p-Kyle Pfiefer; 4. 35jw-Casey Woken; 5. 72h-Jim Hagan; 6. 77-Jed Williams; 7. 10a-Austin Brauner; 8. 93-Doug Adamy; 9. 24-Bob Chalupa; 10. 83z-Allen Zimmerman.

--IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 83-Jeff Ware; 2. 1-Tanner Clough; 3. R89-Nate Refior; 4. 29-Jeromy Wagner; 5. 98z-Zach Olmstead; 6. 2w-Luke Wassom; 7. 7d7-David Norquest; 8. 04-Sal Hernandez; 9. 45-Spencer Galaway; 10. 45r-Riley Kort.

--IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 5x-Terry Tritt; 2. 71c-Christian Destefano; 3. 14r-Rileigh Flohrs; 4. 07-Merle Johnson; 5. 74-Robert Clanton; 6. 1-Brandon Leonard; 7. 48j-Holly Beaslin; 8. 85-Justin Smallcomb; 9. 96k-Sean Miller; 10. 26-Marcus Florom.