Dawson County Raceway July 7

The competition was as fierce as it had been all season, as the competitors challenged for the biggest pay day thus far this season as Levander Automotive and Body Shop along with Downey Drilling Sponsored the Patriotic Night of racing at the Dawson County Raceway in Lexington, Nebraska.

Doing their best to shine on the oval as well as have a little luck of the draw during a draw/redraw night of racing were David Murray Jr, Tyler Andreasen, Kyle Pfeifer, Zach Olmstead and Terry Tritt, as they earned the trip to the Coca-Cola Victory Lane after their respective feature races.

Leading each and every lap, the experience of racing at Dawson County Raceway stood out, as veteran wheelman David Murray Jr of Oberlin, Kansas was able to take his outside front row starting position all the way to the winners circle in the IMCA Modified Feature. Murray was able to build a cushion after re-starts on lap 10 and lap 18 to cruise to the victory. Taking advantage of his starting position on the lap 10 restart, Eddie Belec of Arvada, Colorado advanced from third to second and never looked back to earn the runner-up finish after starting the contest in the third row. Jordan Grabouski of Beatrice started right behind Murray at the beginning of the contest and was in hot pursuit of the Iceman for much of the first half of the feature before, Grabouski was passed for the runner-up spot on lap 11. Grabouski stayed up on the wheel in hopes of regaining his position before he ran out of real estate and finished third overall.

Being in the right place at the right time was prosperous for Grand Island’s Tyler Andreasen as he garnered the lead on the third lap and never looked back to earn the victory in the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature. Andreasen started the feature on the outside of the second row and was able to cross the stripe in third on the first lap and second on the second lap before taking the lead on the third lap. Andreasen was able to weather the storm of cautions near the midway point and hold off any and all challenges. Coming from deep in the field, Dillon Schultz got just what the doctor ordered on his adventure from his sixth row starting position onto the podium in second place. Schultz of North Platte wasn’t among the podium positions until the final three laps where he would finish as the runner-up for his efforts to conquer traffic. Making his way through traffic after starting in the fifth row and being shuffled throughout the cautions after restarting and running in the runner-up spot for much of the second half of the feature, David Johnson of Columbus was able to recover quite nicely and cross the finish line in third place overall.

After knocking on the door of winning a feature and being among the leaders for many weeks, Kyle Pfeifer of Hills City, Kansas was able to not just knock on the door, but bust through the door and win the IMCA Stock Car Feature against a loaded field of competitors. Pfeifer had been chomping at the bit for weeks and was finally able to break through for the win, leading the final three laps. Pfeifer started the feature in the fifth row and was able to garner the lead on the eighth lap until he relinquished the lead to Jordan Grabouski on lap 14. Pfeifer was able to return the favor and make the pass for the lead with just three laps remaining on his way to the victory. Coming home in second place overall was Jordan Grabouski of Beatrice who did lead laps late in hopes of scoring another victory, but with the late lap pass by Pfeifer, the Beatrice hot shoe was forced to settle with runner-up accolades. The Harlan Hustler Mike Nichols of Harlan, Iowa was able to work his typical magic to be in contention after starting in the fourth row when the green flag was waved. Nichols was able to stay among the lead group and out of trouble for the whole feature to earn the third place honors.

It was a see-saw battle for the lead for much of the IMCA Hobby Stock Feature, as the drivers drove three-wide numerous times throughout. When all the smoke settled after the late caution flag, it was Zach Olmstead of Overton that waltzed into the winners circle after starting the feature in the second row and had just snared the lead for the final seven laps, while holding off all challenges. Carrying a hot-hand, Jeff Ware of Columbus piloted his rocketship to a runner-up finish after starting up front and leading the first eight laps of the feature. Ware wrestled with traffic a little bit while green flag racing until Olmstead was able to slip past to take the lead for good. Ware kept Olmstead in site as the laps winded down to settle with second place overall. Making his return visit to the famed Dawson County Raceway, Sal Hernandez of Columbus was able to drive his way onto the podium in third place overall. Hernandez started the feature event in the fourth row and was able to stay among the top five throughout the feature.

Continuing his streak of good fortunes, Terry Tritt of York was able to lead all but one lap to win the IMCA Sport Compact feature. Tritt started the highlighted event on the outside of the third row and sat in fourth place on the opening lap before finding the groove and rhythm he needed to grasp the lead and run away for the victory. Making a valiant drive on the final lap, Christian Destefano of Cozad moved from fourth to second place to earn the runner-up accolades. Destefano started the feature in the second row and jostled for position near mid pack until the final laps. Crossing the finish line in third place was Quincy Eggleston of Valentine as he stayed among the lead pack throughout the feature event that he started on the front row.

Dawson County Raceway will return to action on the famed oval on Sunday, August 11th with IMCA Modified’s, Northern Sport Modifieds, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts all racing for bragging rights and accolades.

(Unofficial Results)

--IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 97m-David Murray Jr; 2. 3b-Eddie Belec; 3. 30-Jordan Grabouski; 4. 3-Trey Duensing; 5. 19-Chuck Stryker; 6. 20b-Brandon Clough; 7. 50c-Colton Osborn; 8. 60iv-Anthony Roth; 9. 34jw-Cole Hodges; 10. 50s-Kale Smith.

--IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 13t-Tyler Andreasen; 2. 554-Dillon Schultz; 3. 97-David Johnson; 4. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 5. 99h-Nick Hankins; 6. 01-Jacob Wolsleben; 7. 68-Craig Howard; 8. 69-Adam Kackmeister; 9. 67-Justin Gimpel; 10. Z28-Tyrone Weidner.

--IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 54p-Kyle Pfeifer; 2. 30-Jordan Grabouski; 3. 63-Mike Nichols; 4. 35jw-Casey Woken; 5. 51w-BJ Wagoner; 6. 6c-Cale Osborn; 7. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 8. 1x-Bo Egge; 9. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 10. 5d-Travis Demilt.

--IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 98z-Zach Olmstead; 2. 83-Jeff Ware; 3. 04-Sal Hernandez; 4. 88-Jacob Olmstead; 5. 5-Chuck Ledbetter; 6. 72b-Jacob Hagan; 7. R89-Nate Refior; 8. 12T-Tanner Jones; 9. 5m-Frank Mladek; 10. 7d7-David Norquest.

--IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 5x-Terry Tritt; 2. 71c-Christian Destefano; 3. 7e-Quincy Eggleston; 4. 85-Justin Smallcomb; 5. 1-Brandon Leonard; 6. 14r-Rileigh Flohrs; 7. 26-Marcus Florom; 8. 07-Merle Johnson; 9. 74-Robert Clanton.