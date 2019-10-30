Daylight Saving Time ends - good time to test smoke alarm!

As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, the American Red Cross Serving Central and Western Nebraska asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms.

“Home fires are our community’s most frequent disaster, and we ask everyone to ‘turn and test’ this weekend to help protect your family,” Rachelle Lipker, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Central and Western Nebraska, said. “You can help stay safe by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your escape plan with everyone in your household.”

The threat of home fires — which are most often caused by cooking and heating equipment — increases with the holidays and cold weather.

As daylight saving time ends, follow the steps below to prepare your household.

• Install smoke alarms on every level of your home. Place them inside and outside bedrooms, and sleeping areas.

• Test smoke alarms and replace batteries if needed. Test smoke alarms monthly, and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it. It’s also a great time to check carbon monoxide alarms.

• Practice your home fire escape plan. Include at least two ways to get out of every room. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet. Practice your plan until everyone can escape in two minutes or less.

For more information, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the free Red Cross Emergency App (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).