DHHS launches Medicaid Expansion web page

Nov. 6, 2018, Nebraska voters approved Initiative 427. Initiative 427 requires the state to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover adults under the age of 65 whose income is at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level.

To keep Nebraskans up to date regarding this program and the timeline for implementation, the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care (MLTC) at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has launched an informational page, www.dhhs.ne.gov/MedicaidExpansion. This page will be updated on a regular basis.