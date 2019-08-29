Disaster Recovery Center open in Kearney

According to FEMA, the Disaster Recovery Center in Kearney will be open today and tomorrow (Thursday and Friday, Aug 29 and 30) 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

It's located in the Hilltop Mall at 5011 2nd Avenue in Kearney.

“FEMA continues to work with our partners from local, county, and State of Nebraska officials to help those who were affected by the March 9th – July 14th severe winter storms, straight-line winds, and flooding. This Disaster Recovery Center in Kearney not only serves Buffalo County, but disaster survivors from surrounding areas,” - Kevin Sur, External Affairs / Disaster Operations for FEMA and DHS said.

Applicants for disaster assistance should have the following information on hand:

• Social Security number

• Address of the damaged primary residence

• Description of the damage

• Information about insurance coverage

• A current contact telephone number

• An address where they can receive mail

• Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

Help is just a mouse click, phone call or tap on the FEMA app away.

You can register for assistance:

• Online, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

• On a smartphone, download the FEMA app and click on “disaster resources,” then “apply for assistance online.”

• Call FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY). Telephone registration is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week.

• Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) and speak to a FEMA specialist.

To find the nearest DRC visit: FEMA.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with a ZIP code to 43362 or call the Disaster Assistance help line at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY).

SBA disaster assistance employees are committed to helping businesses and residents rebuild as quickly as possible. SBA representatives are available to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program and help business owners and residents apply for low-interest disaster recovery loans.

Businesses and residents can visit www.SBA.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. TTY users may also call 800-877-8339.

For more information on Nebraska’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4420.