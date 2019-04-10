Disaster unemployment assistance available

Employees or self-employed survivors in 15 counties and the Santee Sioux Nation who lost their jobs temporarily or permanently as a direct result of the flooding March 9 - April 1 may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

Workers in Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington counties have until April 26 to apply.

Workers in Boone, Buffalo, Custer, Knox, Richardson and Thurston counties and the Santee Sioux Nation have until May 3 to apply.

Information about DUA can be found at dol.nebraska.gov/UIBenefits/Programs/DUA.

To apply for benefits:

· File online at NEworks or call 402-458-2500 from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

· Provide a Social Security Number. A representative will determine eligibility and assist in filing the DUA claim.

· Provide proof of income. Proof of income from the most recent complete tax year must be provided within 21 days of filing the initial DUA claim.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and administered by the State of Nebraska.