Does Broken Bow need a new preschool? Read about it in the Feb. 14 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Staff Writer
Wednesday, February 13, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE

In the Feb. 14, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief

- The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses, individuals at the annual banquet with quest speaker Adam Carriker

- Does Broken Bow need a new preschool? Addition to North Park, new track, teacher raises all were discussed at the Feb. 4 work session

- Brow grads speak at CTE week at BBPS

- Indians qualify eight for State

- Mullen wrestlers are District 4 champs

- Local wrestlers qualify for State

- Public notices - it’s your right to know!

- Classified ads

Progress 2019: IMPACT! Business and Technology
- BD - impacting lives around the world
- Myers Construction - impacting communities through business
- Osborn family - impacting their community through entrepreneurship
- Nebraska State Bank - impacting Custer County for 100 years

All this and more in the Feb. 14 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Category: