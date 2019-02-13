Does Broken Bow need a new preschool? Read about it in the Feb. 14 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.

In the Feb. 14, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief

- The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses, individuals at the annual banquet with quest speaker Adam Carriker

- Does Broken Bow need a new preschool? Addition to North Park, new track, teacher raises all were discussed at the Feb. 4 work session

- Brow grads speak at CTE week at BBPS

- Indians qualify eight for State

- Mullen wrestlers are District 4 champs

- Local wrestlers qualify for State

Progress 2019: IMPACT! Business and Technology

- BD - impacting lives around the world

- Myers Construction - impacting communities through business

- Osborn family - impacting their community through entrepreneurship

- Nebraska State Bank - impacting Custer County for 100 years

All this and more in the Feb. 14 issue of the Custer County Chief.