Don't forget to vote for Custer County K9 Vinnie!

Vinnie, a Belgian Malinois K9 with the Custer County Sheriff's Office in Broken Bow, Neb., has been nominated for the 2019 Aftermath K9 Grant Contest. This contest is determined by popular vote and Vinnie needs your help to win. The grant is awarded to First through Fifth places and two Honorable Mentions. Money won by Vinnie would go to the Custer County Sheriff's Office K9 Program to assist with training and equipment.

The voting period began at 5 a.m. (Central) Oct. 23 and ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central), Nov. 3.

You can vote once every 24 hours.

Have Instagram? Get a paw up by following @AftermathK9Grant. Like the daily K9 post and tell us who you are voting for in the comments.

HOW TO VOTE:

1. Visit www.aftermath.com/k9grant.

2. Click the region for your K9.

3. Find Vinnie's photo. Use the left and right arrows at the bottom of the page to scroll through pages if you don't see Vinnie right away.

4. Click Vinnie's photo.

5. Click "Vote."

6. Type your first name, last name and email address. Click the "reCAPTCHA" box and follow the instruction to prove you are not a robot. This information is not save; it's used to ensure you are a real person and that you can vote once every 24 hours.

7. Click "Vote."

8. Share you vote with Social Media.

9. Ages 6 and older are able to vote.

You get one vote on the website and one vote on Instagram every 24 hours.

Follow Vinnie on Instagram: K9Vinnie9045

Follow Vinnie on Twitter: @vinnie9045

Email: K9Vinnie@custercounty.org.

If you are interested in making a donation to Vinnie and the Custer County Sheriff's Office K9 Program, send Vinnie an email and ask for information.

Sergeant Barret Gibbons is Vinnie's handler. He says Vinnie is seven years old and is single-purpose, which means he is trained to detect narcotics. "He rides with me every day at work," Sgt. Gibbons said.

Both Sgt. Gibbons and Vinnie thank you for your support!