Dr. John Russell of Beatrice passes away in Lincoln

Dr. John Russell of Beatrice, son of the late Pat and Mark Russell of Broken Now, passed away in Lincoln Sunday, April 7.

In February, 2018, members of the Pat and Mark Russell family presented $124,000 from the estate to Custer County Foundation for the Broken Bow Schools.

Half of the donation was designated for care of Mark Russell Field and the other was designated for the Mark and Pat Russell Coaching Scholarship Fund.

The obituary for Dr. Russell can be found in this week's issue, April 11, 2019 of the Custer County Chief.